11.08.2022 11:10:00
Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Great Buys -- But So Is This Growth Stock
The stock market is in the middle of a very important earnings season amid 40-year-high inflation and rising interest rates.The financial results from some of the U.S.'s largest companies can offer hints about the health of the economy. So far, trillion-dollar technology giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have reported strong but mixed results.They have revealed some weakness in consumer products and e-commerce, but significant growth in one segment in particular: The cloud. The three companies are among the largest providers of cloud services in the world, and their second-quarter results suggest businesses are still investing heavily in digital technologies. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
