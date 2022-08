Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Great Buys -- But So Is This Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is in the middle of a very important earnings season amid 40-year-high inflation and rising interest rates.The financial results from some of the U.S.'s largest companies can offer hints about the health of the economy. So far, trillion-dollar technology giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have reported strong but mixed results.They have revealed some weakness in consumer products and e-commerce, but significant growth in one segment in particular: The cloud. The three companies are among the largest providers of cloud services in the world, and their second-quarter results suggest businesses are still investing heavily in digital technologies. Continue reading