Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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02.05.2026 03:32:00
Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple Just Reported Earnings. I Think This Was the Best Report of Them All.
This week, five "Magnificent Seven" members -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- reported quarterly results, and the headlines all looked great. Calling out some of the highlights, Meta's revenue jumped 33%, Alphabet's Google Cloud revenue soared 63% year over year, and Amazon's cloud computing business grew at its highest rate in 15 quarters.But four of these five companies have been spending huge sums of cash to produce this kind of growth. And some of them even used their latest quarterly updates as opportunities to raise their already massive 2026 capital expenditure budgets.One of these companies' earnings reports, however, looked much different from the rest: Apple's. The iPhone maker posted accelerating growth without committing enormous spending on AI infrastructure -- and it did this while seeing accelerating growth in its high-margin services business, too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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06:00
|Start-ups challenge Apple over curbs on AI ‘vibe coding’ apps (Financial Times)
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01.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden - Apple überzeugt (Dow Jones)
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01.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Apple kratzen am Rekordhoch - Jefferies warnt vor Margendruck (dpa-AFX)
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01.05.26
|ROUNDUP 3/Apple: Deutlich höhere Kosten für Speicherchips - Aktie zieht an (dpa-AFX)
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01.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 010,00
|-0,83%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|326,80
|8,90%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|324,30
|8,97%
|Amazon
|226,10
|0,56%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|20 090,00
|-1,18%
|Apple Inc.
|231,45
|0,11%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|521,90
|-8,92%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|21 070,00
|-2,05%
|Microsoft Corp.
|347,85
|-4,32%