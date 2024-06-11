|
11.06.2024 15:17:00
Amazon: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't every investor's cup of tea. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant's stock trades at lofty valuation ratios, its revenue growth has slowed down in recent years, and it's not easy to add impressive percentage-rate growth to an already massive business. With a market cap of $1.94 trillion and $591 billion in trailing revenues, Amazon ticks all of these uninspiring boxes.However, I think you'll regret it later if you're not buying Amazon stock yet. If Amazon built its history around online shopping services, its future will lean on artificial intelligence (AI).Artificial intelligence is reshaping Amazon's business model in profound ways. By implementing AI tools and services across its vast infrastructure, Amazon is not only enhancing operational efficiencies, but also creating new business opportunities.
