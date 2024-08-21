|
22.08.2024 00:15:00
Amazon: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has grown into a massive company that generated about $575 billion in revenue last year. Unlike its early days when it recorded losses, it's highly profitable, with nearly $37 billion in operating income.Shareholders have been handsomely rewarded throughout the year. Most recently, it's part of the "Magnificent Seven," a group of large-capitalization stocks with familiar names like Apple and Nvidia. With strong market positions, these well-known companies drew a lot of investor interest.But past success doesn't guarantee future results, of course. While no one has a crystal ball, diving into Amazon's fundamentals will help you determine what course of action you should take.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
21.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Amazon-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)