22.08.2024 00:15:00

Amazon: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has grown into a massive company that generated about $575 billion in revenue last year. Unlike its early days when it recorded losses, it's highly profitable, with nearly $37 billion in operating income.Shareholders have been handsomely rewarded throughout the year. Most recently, it's part of the "Magnificent Seven," a group of large-capitalization stocks with familiar names like Apple and Nvidia. With strong market positions, these well-known companies drew a lot of investor interest.But past success doesn't guarantee future results, of course. While no one has a crystal ball, diving into Amazon's fundamentals will help you determine what course of action you should take.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

