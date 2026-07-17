Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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17.07.2026 18:45:00
Amazon: CEO Andy Jassy's Historic $25 Billion Move Is a Massive Signal for Tech Investors (NASDAQ: AMZN)
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just completed a large bond sale, and it's a direct sign of where CEO Andy Jassy is pointing the company. Amazon sold $25 billion worth of bonds to finance its data center build-out, telling investors it's going all in on the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out.This is a big deal because there have been some concerns proliferating over the past month about the health of the AI build-out trend. This bond sale is a solid indicator that the trend is robust, so investors can refocus on what Amazon's future will look like as an AI-first infrastructure company.Image source: Amazon.com Inc.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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