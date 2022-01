Amazon, Costco, and the Art of Pricing Power

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Both Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are expected to increase their membership fees this year. Will they surprise customers (and investors) by increasing their fees by more than they have in the past? Motley Fool analyst Maria Gallagher analyzes what's expected and why pricing power is harder for entertainment businesses like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Disney (NYSE: DIS). She also discusses the expansion of McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) partnership with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), the anticipated IPO of Impossible Foods, and why she's not as bullish as others on the plant-based protein industry.Plus, the team digs into Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) and share why it's more than simply a payments processing business.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading