Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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30.04.2026 19:10:00
Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft Just Reported Earnings. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
This week has been an enormous one for the stock market, with four of the world's biggest tech companies reporting earnings. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) each announced quarterly numbers on April 29 after the closing bell.The message from these companies, each a Magnificent Seven tech giant, is key for two reasons. First, they've been driving S&P 500 performance in recent years, so what they have to say may set the tone for the entire market. And second, as leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) -- a technology seen as being the next big thing -- they could be among the top stock market winners in the years to come.So, of these four tech leaders, which ones stood out in a positive way? Each reported generally good news, and importantly, they delivered revenue growth -- and at levels that beat analysts' estimates. This is positive as it suggests that the AI opportunity is delivering on its promises. Still, in my opinion, two of these players showed themselves to be the best of the bunch. Let's check out the details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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