Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This AI Stock. Is It a Buy?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly advancing technology, and thanks to companies like C3.ai (NYSE: AI), it's gradually becoming accessible to all businesses in all industries. The company is blazing a trail in a brand-new sector it calls enterprise AI, where it sells ready-made and customizable AI applications to customers wanting to supercharge their operations.Estimates suggest that by 2030, up to 70% of all organizations will be implementing AI in one way or another, adding $13 trillion in output to the global economy. It's a sizable opportunity for a company like C3.ai, and it already has a leadership position in the industry. The largest technology companies in the world have established partnerships with C3.ai, including Amazon Microsoft , and Google parent Alphabet , validating the quality of what the company is building. It's one reason investors should consider owning C3.ai stock, especially since it's attractively priced right now after declining 90% from its all-time high.Continue reading