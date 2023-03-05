|
05.03.2023 13:25:00
Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This Cloud Stock. Here's Why It's a Buy Now
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment firm is known for making large, long-term bets on companies with proven business models that generate mountains of cash. Berkshire has owned shares of Coca-Cola for 35 years, as one example. In a move that was somewhat out of character, the firm invested in technology company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) in 2020, which continues to make operating losses and doesn't pay a dividend. The holding represents just 1.9% of Berkshire's $325 billion portfolio, so it's a relatively small bet on what is a rapidly growing cloud computing industry. Amid the broader sell-off in the technology sector, Snowflake stock is down 64% from its all-time high. Here's why investors with a five- to 10-year time horizon might find the current discount extremely appealing, especially given this company's high-profile partnerships. Data is becoming the driving force behind modern organizations. It helps deliver valuable insights about customers, and it leads companies down more efficient paths for their operations. The cloud is where much of that data is collected and stored, but extracting its value isn't always straightforward. Continue reading
