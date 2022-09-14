Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This Cloud Stock. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are always searching for the next game-changing company that could generate strong long-term returns. That hasn't been easy this year because the technology sector is mired in a bear market, and sentiment toward innovative companies is broadly pessimistic, which tends to overshadow their potential.A looming economic slowdown is the reason for the negativity, as rising inflation is pushing interest rates higher and squeezing consumers' wallets. But some companies have been less impacted by this -- particularly those that sell their products and services to other businesses. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is one of them. Its stock is down 53% in 2022 so far, but its revenue continues to soar, which suggests this might be a great opportunity to buy. After all, Snowflake stock is owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, and he's widely regarded as one of the best long-term investors in the world. Continue reading