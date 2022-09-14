Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 14:36:00

Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This Cloud Stock. Is It a Buy?

Investors are always searching for the next game-changing company that could generate strong long-term returns. That hasn't been easy this year because the technology sector is mired in a bear market, and sentiment toward innovative companies is broadly pessimistic, which tends to overshadow their potential.A looming economic slowdown is the reason for the negativity, as rising inflation is pushing interest rates higher and squeezing consumers' wallets. But some companies have been less impacted by this -- particularly those that sell their products and services to other businesses. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is one of them. Its stock is down 53% in 2022 so far, but its revenue continues to soar, which suggests this might be a great opportunity to buy. After all, Snowflake stock is owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, and he's widely regarded as one of the best long-term investors in the world. Continue reading
15.09.22 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
06.09.22 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.07.22 Microsoft Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.07.22 Microsoft Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.07.22 Microsoft Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 512,00 1,39% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 103,06 -1,49% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 103,92 -1,42% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 126,46 -1,03% Amazon
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 7 108,50 -0,16% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 245,45 -2,52% Microsoft Corp.

Nach US-Konjunkturdaten: US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag nach einem freundlichem Start hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen.

