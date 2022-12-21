|
21.12.2022 16:05:00
Amazon: What to Expect in 2023 and Beyond
The global pandemic that began in earnest in March 2020 rocked the world economy. As businesses and people hunkered down, it became clear that a few companies stood to benefit from the rapid adoption of online shopping. The government also provided seemingly endless stimulus, and interest rates were slashed to zero.The wave of consumer spending that followed caused Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price, sales, and profits to soar.As the pandemic faded, economic conditions boomeranged, and several challenges ensued, such as:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
