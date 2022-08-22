Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.08.2022 04:07:23

Amazon Among Bidders For Signify Health : Report

(RTTNews) - Ecommerce giant Amazon (AMZN) has joined other bidders in a race to acquire the home health service provider Signify Health Inc (SGFY), the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Signify Health is for sale in an auction that could value it at more than $8 billion. Bids are due around Labor Day, but it is possible an eager bidder could strike a deal before then, the Journal reported.

CVS Health Corp. is also among the suitors, the Wall Street Journal previously reported. UnitedHealth Group Inc. and another corporate buyer are also circling the company.

The journal noted that there is no guarantee any of them will reach a deal for Signify, which has been exploring strategic alternatives. The healthcare company has a market value of about $6 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Signify Healthmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Signify Healthmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 134,64 0,46% Amazon
CVS Health Corp 102,62 -0,25% CVS Health Corp
Signify Health 28,00 32,08% Signify Health
UnitedHealth Inc. 551,80 0,80% UnitedHealth Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtige Erholungsbewegung nach Abverkauf zum Wochenstart: ATX im Plus -- DAX wieder an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer fällt nach einem kurzen Ausflug in die Gewinnzone wieder zurück an die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen