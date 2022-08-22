|
22.08.2022 04:07:23
Amazon Among Bidders For Signify Health : Report
(RTTNews) - Ecommerce giant Amazon (AMZN) has joined other bidders in a race to acquire the home health service provider Signify Health Inc (SGFY), the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Signify Health is for sale in an auction that could value it at more than $8 billion. Bids are due around Labor Day, but it is possible an eager bidder could strike a deal before then, the Journal reported.
CVS Health Corp. is also among the suitors, the Wall Street Journal previously reported. UnitedHealth Group Inc. and another corporate buyer are also circling the company.
The journal noted that there is no guarantee any of them will reach a deal for Signify, which has been exploring strategic alternatives. The healthcare company has a market value of about $6 billion.
