Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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24.04.2026 19:22:00
Amazon and Anthropic Struck a New $5 Billion Deal, but Which Company Gains the Most from Their Partnership?
Anthropic has been one of the hottest names in the AI and tech world over the past few years. Its AI model, Claude, has become a true competitor to tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, and it seems to be picking up more steam by the day.One company that has seen Anthropic's vision is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which made an initial $1.25 billion investment in it in 2023. By November 2024, Amazon had a total of $8 billion invested in Anthropic, and now it's back at it.Amazon recently announced it was making another $5 billion investment, with the possibility of buying an additional $20 billion stake down the road. Both companies will benefit from the partnership, no doubt, but one company clearly has more to gain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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