16.09.2022 03:00:14
Amazon and Apple Say No to LIV Golf Streaming Rights
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The golf revolution will not be televised -- or streamed -- by major broadcasters, at least.Apple and Amazon passed on the chance to broadcast the nascent, controversial LIV Golf tour, sources confirmed to The Wall Street Journal Thursday, leaving the multibillion-dollar upstart without a streaming or broadcasting home.Continue reading
