Amazon and Facebook owner Meta agree to protect consumers, CMA says

Sites agree to stop practices that give them an unfair advantage over businesses and shoppersThe UK’s competition watchdog has said it has secured commitments from Amazon and the Facebook owner Meta to protect consumers on their marketplaces.The agreements come after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched separate investigations into Amazon, which sells its own products and allows sellers to retail via its online marketplace function, and Meta, which owns Facebook Marketplace. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel