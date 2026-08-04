Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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04.08.2026 13:10:00

Amazon and Microsoft Gained a Combined $1.04 Trillion in Market Cap in 2 Days, While Apple and Meta Platforms Lost $510 Billion. Meet the Vanguard ETF That's Built for This Exact Market.

This earnings season has been chock-full of volatility. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) added a combined $1.04 trillion in market cap between July 29 and July 31, while Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) shed a combined $510 billion.Here's why megacap stock prices are all over the place, as well as a straightforward way for investors to filter through the noise with a low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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