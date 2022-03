Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's little question that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) revolutionized e-commerce, from its humble beginnings as an online bookstore on its journey to becoming the "everything store." The company has become synonymous with digital retail and dominates the U.S. e-commerce landscape. Amazon also pioneered the concept of modern cloud computing and is now the leader in that sector too.The company's enviable business performance has given rise to a surging stock price. Amazon shares have climbed roughly 80% since early 2020, and are up an impressive 227% and 1,380% over the preceding five-year and 10-year periods, respectively. As a result, Amazon shares recently clocked in at nearly $2,800 per share -- but all that's about to change.Word dropped late Wednesday that Amazon plans to split its shares for the first time since 1999. This revelation is causing investors to take a fresh look at the company and its stock. Let's recap just how a stock split works and what it means for investors.Continue reading