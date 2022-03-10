|
10.03.2022 13:24:08
Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know
There's little question that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) revolutionized e-commerce, from its humble beginnings as an online bookstore on its journey to becoming the "everything store." The company has become synonymous with digital retail and dominates the U.S. e-commerce landscape. Amazon also pioneered the concept of modern cloud computing and is now the leader in that sector too.The company's enviable business performance has given rise to a surging stock price. Amazon shares have climbed roughly 80% since early 2020, and are up an impressive 227% and 1,380% over the preceding five-year and 10-year periods, respectively. As a result, Amazon shares recently clocked in at nearly $2,800 per share -- but all that's about to change.Word dropped late Wednesday that Amazon plans to split its shares for the first time since 1999. This revelation is causing investors to take a fresh look at the company and its stock. Let's recap just how a stock split works and what it means for investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!