Amazon Aktie

Amazon ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.11.2026 08:05:53

Amazon Announces Black Friday Week And Cyber Monday Deals

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday announced that its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday shopping events will run from November 19 to 30, featuring deals across various product categories and brands.

The events offer discounts on electronics, fashion, beauty products, toys, home essentials and other items. Customers can also access daily themed deals, with savings of up to 60 percent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon will introduce twice-daily deal drops on both shopping days at midnight and 8 a.m. Pacific Time, for the first time.

The company also offers live sports coverage through Prime Video, with its "Shop the Game" feature allowing viewers to shop deals during broadcasts.

In addition, Amazon will value add holiday shopping services with AI-powered Alexa for Shopping, which can help customers track prices, set deal alerts, create shopping lists and find gifts.

In overnight activity, Amazon shares were trading 0.63 percent higher at $268.61, after closing Monday's trading 2.94 percent higher on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazon

mehr Analysen
06.11.26 Amazon Outperform Bernstein Research
02.11.26 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.26 Amazon Buy UBS AG
30.10.26 Amazon Kaufen DZ BANK
30.10.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 243,15 2,08% Amazon

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX klettert kräftig -- DAX klar im Plus -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls kräftige Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen