Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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10.11.2026 08:05:53
Amazon Announces Black Friday Week And Cyber Monday Deals
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday announced that its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday shopping events will run from November 19 to 30, featuring deals across various product categories and brands.
The events offer discounts on electronics, fashion, beauty products, toys, home essentials and other items. Customers can also access daily themed deals, with savings of up to 60 percent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Amazon will introduce twice-daily deal drops on both shopping days at midnight and 8 a.m. Pacific Time, for the first time.
The company also offers live sports coverage through Prime Video, with its "Shop the Game" feature allowing viewers to shop deals during broadcasts.
In addition, Amazon will value add holiday shopping services with AI-powered Alexa for Shopping, which can help customers track prices, set deal alerts, create shopping lists and find gifts.
In overnight activity, Amazon shares were trading 0.63 percent higher at $268.61, after closing Monday's trading 2.94 percent higher on the Nasdaq.
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Analysen zu Amazon
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|243,15
|2,08%
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