|
06.10.2022 07:27:07
Amazon Announces Early Holiday Deals Exclusively For Prime Members
(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced a two-day sale event, October 11-12, offering Prime members exclusive access to early deals this holiday season. As part of the event, Amazon revealed a Top 100 list of some of the season's most popular and giftable items, including Amazon devices and other products from across beauty, electronics, fashion, home, pets, and toys.
The deals that will be available during Prime Early Access Sale include: save 80% on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV with hands-free Alexa; save up to 55% on select Echo devices and Fire tablet bundles; save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL; save up to 50% on select electric toothbrushes from Oral-B and Philips; and save up to 50% on select Hasbro toys.
Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said: "During Prime Early Access Sale, members will be able to shop some of the best holiday deals of the season, including first-time deals from national must-have brands like Peloton and some of Amazon's lowest prices of the year."
04.10.22
Amazon Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.07.22
Amazon Outperform
Credit Suisse Group
29.07.22
Amazon Buy
Deutsche Bank AG
29.07.22
Amazon Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.07.22
Amazon Outperform
RBC Capital Markets
