Amazon Annual Prime Day Event To Kick Off On July 12

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said on Thursday that its two-day annual Prime Day event will begin on July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT for its prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time in Poland and Sweden also.

Later this summer, Prime Day deals events will be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt for the first time.

The retailer also said that its customers will now be able to shop products from top national brands and more third-party sellers than last year's Prime Day, including many small and medium-sized businesses.

Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime, said: "…This year, we're making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It's never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day."

The savings event includes brands including- Beats, Casper, ELEMIS, Levi's, iRobot, and SharkNinja; fashion styles from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's; and Amazon's lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose, and GE

Early deals will start on June 21, including 55 percent off select Amazon devices, up to 50 percent off Fire TV, and more deals from top brands like De'Longhi, Dove, and SodaStream.

In addition, Amazon prime members can win prizes by supporting small businesses from June 21 to July 11.