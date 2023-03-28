|
28.03.2023 17:58:35
Amazon AWS Joins the AI Party and Announces New Nvidia Infrastructure Is Coming
Unlike the other top cloud server providers, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been quiet with generative AI solutions. But is that about to change with its recent updates of AWS using Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) H100 GPUs for its clouding solutions? Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
