Amazon Basics Desk Chairs Recalled

(RTTNews) - Seattle, Washington-based Amazon.com Services LLC is recalling Amazon Basics Executive Desk Chairs, citing fall and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 11,400 units of the Amazon Basics Executive Desk Chair. The upholstered swivel chair was sold in black, brown and white and has padded armrests and five legs with rolling casters. The chair can be adjusted for seat height and backrest tilt.

The recall includes only chairs that have a horizontal plastic piece on the bottom of the caster bracket.

The chairs were manufactured in China by Global Furniture (Zhejiang) Co. Ltd., and sold online at Amazon.com from September 2021 through April 2022 for between $103 and $170.

According to the agency, the chairs' leg base can break, posing fall and injury hazards.

The recall was initiated after Amazon received 13 reports of chair leg bases breaking, including one report of a minor shoulder injury.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Amazon for instructions on how to dispose of the chairs for a full refund.