01.05.2023 11:15:00
Amazon Beat Estimates. But Should These Words from the CEO Worry You?
Rising inflation and economic woes hurt Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) last year -- and even resulted in the first annual loss in nearly a decade. But the e-commerce giant has been working hard to turn things around. Amazon has been cutting costs, investing in promising areas, and preparing for better times. And these efforts helped the company beat analysts' estimates during the first quarter of this year.That sounds like great news, right? And it is. But, at the same time, chief executive officer Andy Jassy pronounced 12 words that dampened investors' excitement. The comment had to do with the company's big moneymaker, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Should you be worried? Let's find out.First, though, a quick summary of Amazon's difficulties -- and what it's done to improve the situation. Rising inflation resulted in higher costs for the e-commerce company. At the same time, it weighed on shoppers' buying power. So, it hurt Amazon in two ways. Amazon also struggled with excess fulfillment capacity after doubling its network in a short period of time. As a result, free cash flow turned to an outflow -- and the company reported a $2.7 billion net loss last year.Continue reading
