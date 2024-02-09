|
09.02.2024 11:05:00
Amazon Became an E-Commerce Behemoth -- Can It Do the Same in AI?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is undeniably an e-commerce leader. In the U.S., the company holds the biggest market share and is also among the top players worldwide, second only to China's Alibaba. And Statista data shows Amazon.com was the most visited e-commerce site globally this past December.The company built up this strength by tackling every layer of e-commerce, from sales of a variety of items -- essentials, general merchandise, and food -- to the offering of entertainment through books and movies. Amazon also put together a top-notch fulfillment network and is investing in this nonstop to move packages more quickly and less expensively from warehouses to front doors. Finally, the company offers shoppers additional benefits through Prime and has grown this subscription program to more than 200 million customers.It's fair to say Amazon addressed every facet of e-commerce to become a champion. Today, this market giant aims to do the same in artificial intelligence (AI). Can Amazon follow its e-commerce track record and also become a behemoth in AI?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursanstieg: NVIDIA plant offenbar neue Geschäftseinheit für maßgeschneiderte Chips (Reuters)
|
09.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|E-Commerce : BMW und Amazon gewinnen vor Gericht gegen Fälscherbande (Handelsblatt)
|
08.02.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu - und kommt Börsenwert von Amazon gefährlich nahe (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Gemeinsame Klage von BMW und Amazon wegen gefälschter BMW-Produkte - BMW-Aktie fester (dpa-AFX)