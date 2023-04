Amazon Bedrock: ChatGPT's Days Are Numbered

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will talk about Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Bedrock, its new cloud service for AI-powered text, image generation, building chatbots and so much more. It is another great addition to the services that AWS is offering, and at a time when growth is slowing down, this might accelerate it. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 20, 2023. The video was published on April 21, 2023.Continue reading