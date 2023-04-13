|
13.04.2023 23:49:33
Amazon Bedrock AI Drops a Bombshell in the Artificial Intelligence Arms Race
In this video, we'll take a look at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock, Bedrock AI, and the artificial intelligence arms race that's happening between Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). We'll explore what Bedrock AI is and discuss how it could be a game changer for public cloud services and generative AI. AWS Bedrock could change everything!*Stock prices used were the morning prices of April 13, 2023. The video was published on April 13, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!