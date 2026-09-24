Amazon Blocked Meta's AI Shopping Agent. Shopify Welcomed It -- and Gets Paid on Every Checkout.

On Sunday night, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) began blocking Muse, the two-week-old personal artificial intelligence (AI) agent from Meta Platforms, from shopping on its site. Ask Muse to buy something on Amazon now, and a message says access by "an unauthorized AI agent" violates the site's conditions of use.

One day later, Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) went the other way. CEO Tobi Lütke said Monday that the company is "partnering deeply with Muse to enable agentic checkout with Shop Pay on all Shopify stores."

Shopify shares rose 7% on Monday and another 7% on Tuesday, closing at $147.74 -- up about 15% in two days.

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