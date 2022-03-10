Amazon Board Approves 20-for-1 Stock Split; To Buy Back Up To $10 Bln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its board approved a 20-for-1 split of the company's common stock.

The stock split and the proportionate authorized share increase are subject to shareholder approval of the Amendment at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is currently scheduled to take place on May 25, 2022.

Each company shareholder of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022 will have 19 additional shares for every one share held as of such date reflected in their accounts on or about June 3, 2022. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6, 2022.

In addition, the e-commerce giant said its board authorized the company to repurchase up to $10 billion of the company's common stock. The repurchase authorization does not have a fixed expiration. The stock repurchase authorization replaces the previous $5 billion stock repurchase authorization, approved by the Board of Directors in 2016, under which the company had repurchased $2.12 billion of its shares.

AMZN closed Wednesday regular trading at $2,785.58 up $65.29 or 2.40%. In the after hours trade, the stock further gained $184.42 or 6.62%.