07.02.2022 18:24:51
Amazon Breaks Out Advertising Revenue for the First Time
You might be surprised to find out that e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is also a significant player in the advertising market. The business is becoming so large for Amazon that it broke out ad revenue as a separate segment when it reported fourth-quarter results. Since the pandemic onset, the company regularly boasts quarterly sales of over $100 billion. It's no surprise that marketers are willing to pay for the opportunity to persuade shoppers on Amazon. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
