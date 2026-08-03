Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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03.08.2026 18:45:00
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Has Fantastic News for Investors
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its second-quarter results on July 30. The company's update impressed investors. Amazon's net sales grew 20% year over year to $200.6 billion, and the company's earnings per share were $5.75, significantly higher than the $1.68 reported in the year-ago period (although in fairness, Amazon benefited from the positive impact of equity investments).The tech leader's shares jumped following its quarterly update. But behind the major headlines, several developments should have investors excited about Amazon's future. Let's focus on one thing the company's CEO, Andy Jassy, said and what it means for shareholders. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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