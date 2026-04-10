Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.04.2026 18:59:09

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Just Delivered Bad News for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bears

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have struggled this year, not only because of the Iran War, but also due to waning sentiment toward the sector. The "Magnificent Seven," which includes many of the hyperscalers driving the AI revolution, are collectively down this year. In fact, Microsoft just closed its worst quarter since 2008.While the bears seem more prevalent, many of the bulls are still as confident as ever. One is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy, and he just delivered bad news to the AI bears.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazon

mehr Analysen
10.04.26 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.03.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.03.26 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.03.26 Amazon Overweight Barclays Capital
09.02.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!