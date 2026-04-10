Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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10.04.2026 18:59:09
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Just Delivered Bad News for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bears
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have struggled this year, not only because of the Iran War, but also due to waning sentiment toward the sector. The "Magnificent Seven," which includes many of the hyperscalers driving the AI revolution, are collectively down this year. In fact, Microsoft just closed its worst quarter since 2008.While the bears seem more prevalent, many of the bulls are still as confident as ever. One is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy, and he just delivered bad news to the AI bears.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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10.04.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
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10.04.26
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|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones verliert mittags (finanzen.at)
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|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
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|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|10.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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