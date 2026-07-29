Capex Aktie
WKN: 919232 / ISIN: ARP2006N1025
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29.07.2026 10:05:00
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Just Sold $25 Billion in Bonds to Finance the Company's AI Data Center Build-Out. Amazon Has Committed $200 Billion in Capex for 2026.
In 2026, one of the dominant investment themes is concern about how much large tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are spending on building artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. That concern is reflected in the Amazon stock price; as of this writing, shares are up less than 2% so far this year.Amazon's recent bond sale and capital expenditure plans, however, suggest that the company has a far different concern than most of the market.Andy Jassy, Amazon (AMZN), CEO. Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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