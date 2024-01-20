|
20.01.2024 15:21:06
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says We're Only at the Very Beginning of the AI Marathon. 1 Stock Leading the Charge So Far.
The World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland, and many prominent government and business leaders are in attendance, including Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy. Fortune magazine's Alan Murray was at the conference as well and took the opportunity to speak with Jassy and ask him about business trends, specifically the top opportunity and the top challenge for the coming year.According to Jassy, the opportunity and the challenge involve the same thing: generative artificial intelligence (AI).Generative AI helps computers to create things on their own with just a prompt from the user. It could be creative content meant to be consumed, such as a written document or an original image. Or it could be something with more utility, such as a computer program. Hundreds of companies are working on all of this and/or working with all this right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
