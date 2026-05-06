Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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06.05.2026 10:44:00
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Thinks This New Mega-Business Is Like AWS. Here's Why Investors Should Be Paying Attention.
What are the smartest business moves of all time? Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) decision to expand into cloud services has to rank near the top of the list. Amazon Web Services (AWS) now has an annualized revenue run rate of $150 billion. It generates nearly 60% of Amazon's total operating income. Now, Amazon could be about to have a new AWS-like business on its hands. CEO Andy Jassy told analysts in his company's fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings call that Amazon Leo, which will soon provide satellite internet services, is "reminiscent of AWS" in some ways. Given AWS's impact on Amazon's stock trajectory, investors should be paying close attention to the company's latest endeavor. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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