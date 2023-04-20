|
20.04.2023 15:41:00
Amazon CEO Explains Machine Learning Chip Investment -- Is Nvidia Stock In Trouble?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy offered plenty of valuable tidbits for investors in his second annual letter to shareholders. One of them was regarding the hot semiconductor industry, the very bedrock upon which all computing technologies are based. Amazon has actually been investing in its own in-house semiconductor designs for years, and it's been increasingly focused on high-performance machine learning processors which are used, among other things, to power the large language models (LLMs) that services like ChatGPT are built upon. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been booming recently based on optimism about its long-term revenue growth prospects from LLMs, as its graphics processing units (GPUs) are leading the charge in this department. But could Amazon's chip investments mean trouble for Nvidia? Amazon Web Services (AWS) was a pioneer in the rapidly expanding cloud industry. Today, it's AWS that pays the bills at the Amazon empire, and helps fund plenty of other business investments.Continue reading
