Amazon CEO Predicts More Growing Pains for His Company This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In some ways, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a no-brainer buy at the current price. Shares of the tech giant are still down 46% from their peak in 2023, and Amazon retains the same competitive advantages that have made the stock such a big winner over its history. Those include its Prime loyalty program, which has more than 200 million members, a robust logistics and fulfillment network, a third-party marketplace with millions of sellers, a near-50% market share of e-commerce in the U.S., and the leading cloud infrastructure business, AWS.However, Amazon bulls calling the stock cheap overlook a more pressing challenge facing the company.Continue reading