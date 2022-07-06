|
Amazon Collaboration Could Be a Big Deal for Grubhub
While online food delivery was already gaining broad adoption, the pandemic kicked that into high gear. Estimates vary wildly, but the worldwide food delivery market is currently worth roughly $150 billion, more than triple its size in 2017. This large and growing opportunity has launched a host of start-ups, while simultaneously attracting the attention of some of the world's largest technology companies. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is no stranger to quick delivery, which has become a crucial component of the company's e-commerce success. The tech giant has also signaled its interest in the online food delivery space, testing the waters with a strategic partnership and potential investment in the young but growing industry.In a press release on Wednesday, Grubhub announced a partnership that allows Amazon Prime loyalty program members to sign up for a free one-year trial membership to Grubhub+. The perk grants members access to "unlimited $0 delivery fees from hundreds of thousands of restaurants on Grubhub." This latest benefit will be available in more than 4,000 cities and hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the U.S. The deal includes free delivery for meals over $12, as well as exclusive offers including rewards, free food, and order discounts. To activate the deal, Prime members visit amazon.com/grubhub to sign up.Continue reading
