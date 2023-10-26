26.10.2023 22:08:12

Amazon.com Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $9.88 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $2.87 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $143.08 billion from $127.10 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $9.88 Mln. vs. $2.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $143.08 Bln vs. $127.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $160 - $167 Bln

