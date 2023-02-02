02.02.2023 22:14:00

Amazon.com Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $0.28 billion, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $14.32 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $149.20 billion from $137.41 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.28 Bln. vs. $14.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $149.20 Bln vs. $137.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $121.0 - $126.0 Bln

