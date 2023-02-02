|
02.02.2023 22:14:00
Amazon.com Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $0.28 billion, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $14.32 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $149.20 billion from $137.41 billion last year.
Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $0.28 Bln. vs. $14.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $149.20 Bln vs. $137.41 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $121.0 - $126.0 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|11:52
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:34
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:09
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:55
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:13
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:52
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:34
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:09
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:55
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:13
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:52
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:34
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:09
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:55
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:13
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|96,18
|-6,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.