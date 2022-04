Amazon.com Partners With Everyone But SpaceX

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"Amazon Selects Blue Origin's New Glenn for up to 27 Project Kuiper Constellation Launches."That's how the headline read on Blue Origin's press release last week. And I have to admit -- when I saw it, my immediate reaction was just: "Well, of course they did!"Jeff Bezos may no longer serve as Amazon 's CEO, but data from S&P Global Market Intelligence confirm that he remains executive chairman of both Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Blue Origin. It makes total sense that, when picking a company to launch the 3,236 satellites that will make up Amazon's "Project Kuiper" satellite internet constellation, Bezos would pick his other company -- Blue Origin -- to do the launch work.Continue reading