|
28.04.2024 16:00:00
Amazon.com Stock Has 20% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
In just under a week, e-commerce megastar Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is scheduled to report its Q1 2024 financial results. Analysts are optimistic, forecasting earnings will nearly triple year over year, to $0.85 per share. But beyond just next week's results, what are the experts saying about Amazon stock?One analyst in particular, BMO Capital's Brian Pitz, just predicted that within a year, Amazon stock will rise 20% in price, hitting $215 a share. He may be right about that. Amazon, as you probably know, is involved in a lot of different businesses. But at the risk of oversimplification, Amazon's two most important businesses are just two: e-commerce, where Amazon collects most of its revenue; and the cloud computing AWS business, where Amazon makes most of its profit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Freitagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)