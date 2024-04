Amazon.com Stock Has 20% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

In just under a week, e-commerce megastar Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is scheduled to report its Q1 2024 financial results. Analysts are optimistic, forecasting earnings will nearly triple year over year, to $0.85 per share. But beyond just next week's results, what are the experts saying about Amazon stock?One analyst in particular, BMO Capital's Brian Pitz, just predicted that within a year, Amazon stock will rise 20% in price, hitting $215 a share. He may be right about that. Amazon, as you probably know, is involved in a lot of different businesses. But at the risk of oversimplification, Amazon's two most important businesses are just two: e-commerce, where Amazon collects most of its revenue; and the cloud computing AWS business, where Amazon makes most of its profit.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel