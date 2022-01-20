20.01.2022 22:01:00

Amazon.com to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SEATTLE --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 20, 2022-- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 , at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET . The event will be webcast live, and the audio and
