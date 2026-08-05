Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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05.08.2026 03:27:01

Amazon.com vs. Carnival: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026, the E-Commerce Leader or the Cruise Provider in the Rebounding Travel Sector?

Investors interested in consumer stocks have a choice between the high-growth cloud and e-commerce scale of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the cyclical recovery and leisure demand of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to determine the best investment path for 2026.Amazon.com relies on its massive logistics infrastructure and high-margin technology services to drive returns. Meanwhile, Carnival serves millions of travelers seeking cruise vacations, focusing on growing its guest capacity and repaying pandemic-era liabilities. Both companies operate in the consumer cyclical sector but offer vastly different exposure to technology and leisure trends.Amazon.com operates as a global technology leader, selling goods through its online and physical stores while providing infrastructure for the modern web through Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company maintains its dominance among retail stocks by integrating its massive online marketplace with rapid delivery services and third-party seller programs. China-based sellers and suppliers remain highly significant to the company's third-party services and advertising revenue, though this creates some supply chain complexity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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