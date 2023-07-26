|
26.07.2023 13:26:21
Amazon Commits To Treat All Sellers' Offers Equally On Marketplace Following CMA Concerns
(RTTNews) - UK's competition regulator stated on Wednesday that online retail major Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is willing to change the way it treats third-party sellers using its e-commerce platform Marketplace.
This is in response to the concerns raised by the the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA that Amazon was abusing its position as the as the UK's leading online retail platform by giving an unfair advantage to its own retail business over competing sellers and rival logistic businesses. The regulator had started investigating into this in 2022.
Amazon's commitments will ensure that the retailer does not use rival sellers' Marketplace data to gain an unfair advantage over other sellers; guarantee all product offers are treated equally when Amazon decides which will be featured in the 'Buy Box'; allow third-party businesses using Marketplace to negotiate their own rates directly and require the company to appoint an independent trustee who will monitor the company's compliance with these commitments.
This should help third party sellers have a fair chance of being prominently displayed to customers in the 'Buy Box' on a product page when competing with Amazon's products.
In pre-market activity, shares of Amazon are trading at $127.18 down 1.51% on Nasdaq.
|19.07.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.07.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.06.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|120,14
|2,61%
