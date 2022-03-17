|
Amazon Completes Acquisition Of Movie And TV Studio MGM
(RTTNews) - Amazon has completed its $8.45 billion acquisition of movie and TV studio MGM.
The move comes after the European Commission's anti-trust regulators recently ruled that there was limited overlap between the companies and that the merger would not reduce competition in the field of theatrical film and audio-visual content markets.
The retail giant said in a blog post Thursday MGM has joined Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The storied, nearly century-old studio—with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards—will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios' work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.
