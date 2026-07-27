Amazon Aktie

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WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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27.07.2026 22:52:28

Amazon.com's Next Earnings Report on July 30 Could Sink the Stock. Here's Why.

The most interesting thing about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its upcoming second-quarter earnings report isn’t the growth of its web-based retail store. It’s not even the continued growth of Amazon Web Services, the biggest cloud computing company in the world.Instead, investors will be looking at Amazon’s spending, particularly on servers, storage, and other infrastructure to build out its AI footprint. Amazon previously announced it would spend a mind-boggling $200 billion on capital expenditures this year, and all signs point to that number rising when it reports earnings after the close on July 30.Here’s why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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