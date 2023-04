Amazon Corretto, Java 17 adoption soar, New Relic reports

Adoption of Java 17, the most recent Long Term Support (LTS) version of Java, has skyrocketed, growing 430% in the past year, according to New Relic’s latest report on Java usage. The report also found that Amazon Corretto is now the most-used Java Development Kit (JDK), with a 31% share of Java instances.More than 9% of Java production applications use Java 17 today, versus fewer than 1% in 2022, the 2023 State of the Java Ecosystem Report report says. Java 17, aka JDK 17, was published in September 2021. As an LTS release, Java 17 receives several years of Premier-level and extended support from Oracle.To read this article in full, please click here