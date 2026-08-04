Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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04.08.2026 17:26:00
Amazon Crossed $3 Trillion for the First Time Monday. Another 31% Puts It in the $4 Trillion Club.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $284.02 on Monday, up more than 4% for the day and at a record high. That price values the e-commerce and cloud computing giant just above $3 trillion -- a level it had never reached before. Getting from here to a $4 trillion valuation takes about a 31% gain -- a stock price around $371.Amazon wouldn't be the first to arrive. Nvidia is already worth about $5 trillion, and Alphabet sits at about $4.6 trillion.The rest of the climb would likely be driven by the same catalyst that propelled it to $3 trillion: profit growth. And I think the current pace covers the distance with room to spare.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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