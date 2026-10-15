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15.10.2026 14:54:25

Amazon Debuts Bee Frontier Wearable And Eclipse Phone Attachment For Conversation Recording

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has introduced two new personal artificial intelligence (AI) devices through Bee: Bee Frontier, a wearable device, and Bee Eclipse, a magnetic phone attachment designed to turn conversations into summaries, reminders, to-dos and insights.

Bee Frontier can be worn on the wrist or clipped to clothing, offering up to seven days of battery life, water resistance and USB-C charging. Bee Eclipse attaches magnetically to a phone and offers more than 21 days of battery life.

Both devices feature controls to activate or deactivate audio processing and indicator lights to show when they are active. Amazon said audio is processed in real time and deleted afterward, while users retain control over their transcripts and summaries.

Bee users can also connect their devices to Alexa+ for hands-free access to conversation summaries, insights and to-dos. Integration with Amazon.com enables personalized shopping recommendations based on products mentioned in conversations.

Bee Frontier is available at Amazon.com for $74.99, while Bee Eclipse will launch soon, starting at $99.99.

The Bee Pro subscription, which costs $11.99 per month, includes unlimited conversation summaries, Alexa+, Amazon.com and third-party app integrations, suggested to-dos and other features.

On the Nasdaq, Amazon shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $254.08 on Wednesday.

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