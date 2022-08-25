|
25.08.2022 03:33:51
Amazon Decides To Shut Down Telehealth Service By Year-end
(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has decided to shut down its telehealth service, Amazon Care, by year-end because it didn't meet the needs of enterprise customers the company is targeting, the e-commerce giant said in a memo to its employees.
"....we've determined that Amazon Care isn't the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers, and have decided that we will no longer offer Amazon Care after December 31, 2022," Amazon said in the e-mail.
Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a pilot program for employees in and around the company's Seattle headquarters. The service provides virtual urgent care visits, as well as free telehealth consults and in-home visits for a fee from nurses for testing and vaccinations.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon joined other bidders in a race to acquire the home health service provider Signify Health Inc (SGFY).
Signify Health is for sale in an auction that could value it at more than $8 billion. Bids are due around Labor Day, but it is possible an eager bidder could strike a deal before then, the Journal reported.
CVS Health Corp. is also among the suitors, the Wall Street Journal previously reported. UnitedHealth Group Inc. and another corporate buyer are also circling the company.
